KEDPLASMA USA Expanding with Two More Plasma Collection Centers; Ongoing Growth Continues to Benefit Rare Disease Patients

FORT LEE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--KEDPLASMA USA, one of the world’s leading collectors of high-quality human blood plasma, has added two plasma collection centers to its growing network – one in Atlanta, Georgia, and another in Longview, Texas. Both locations are considered to be strategically important to the Company as the demand for plasma continues to accelerate. Indeed, the global plasma protein therapeutics market is estimated to be at approximately USD $24 billion currently, and is poised to reach nearly $37 billion by 2023, with a consolidated annual growth rate of approximately 9%, according to industry analysts.

The centers are part of a KEDPLASMA USA five-year plan to bring the number of plasma collection centers that it owns and operates to a total of over 30 by the year 2022. Plasma is a key component in a range of therapies used in treating diseases or conditions such as hemophilia, primary immune deficiency, rabies, prevention of Rh sensitization, and others. Therefore, as KEDPLASMA USA expands its operations, more patients across the U.S. may have access to the important therapies that, ultimately, are derived from the collected plasma. With the two newest additions to its suite, KEDPLASMA USA now owns and operates 17 plasma collection centers nationwide.

“More and more people are being diagnosed with serious, sometimes life-threatening diseases, a number of which are treated with products derived from safe, high quality plasma,” said Helen Nasser, Managing Director of KEDPLASMA USA. “KEDPLASMA USA is tracking this trend closely, expanding our collection center network in line with a long-range plan designed to help ensure more patients have ongoing access to those products, even as the demand for them accelerates. We are excited by the growth we are achieving and by what it means for patients who benefit from plasma-derived medicines, now and well into the future.”

KEDPLASMA LLC collects plasma for Kedrion Biopharma Inc., which is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and which is the U.S. subsidiary of Kedrion S.p.A. (Kedrion Biopharma) of Lucca, Italy. Kedrion Biopharma commercializes safe, effective, plasma-derived therapies that treat a range of rare and serious health conditions, including hemophilia, immunological and neurological conditions, and certain acute, life-threatening conditions requiring treatment in the critical care setting.

KEDPLASMA is also one of the largest suppliers of high titer rabies plasma in the world. All centers owned and operated by KEDPLASMA USA are regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are monitored by the relevant European healthcare regulation authorities.

About KEDPLASMA and Kedrion Biopharma

KEDPLASMA LLC was established in 2004 and is a subsidiary of Kedrion Biopharma Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Kedrion S.p.A.. Kedrion Biopharma Inc. and KEDPLASMA LLC. are both headquartered in the United States. KEDPLASMA collects high quality human blood plasma, the vital raw material that allows Kedrion Biopharma to produce and distribute plasma-derived therapeutic products for use in treating and/or preventing serious diseases and conditions such as hemophilia, primary immune system deficiencies and Rh sensitization which can lead to hemolytic disease of the fetus and newborn.

Headquartered in Tuscany, Italy, Kedrion Biopharma has a market presence in approximately 100 countries. It ranks fifth in terms of annual revenues in the global plasma derivatives market. Its largest and fastest growing market is the United States, with U.S. headquarters in Fort Lee, NJ. Italy is its next most important market, followed by Turkey, Mexico and Russia. In 2017, Kedrion Biopharma ended with 602.5 million euros (more than $706 MM USD) in gross revenues. Nearly $288 million of that sum was generated in the U.S. The company employs over 2,450 people worldwide.

Kedrion Biopharma acts as a vital bridge connecting donors and patients. We operate on a global scale with the aim of expanding patients’ access to available treatments. Kedrion Biopharma places a high value on the welfare of those who benefit from its products and on the people and communities where it operates.

Following a vertically-integrated business model, Kedrion Biopharma manages the entire plasma cycle from supply and therapy production to distribution. In Italy, Kedrion Biopharma is a partner of the National Health Service and collaborates in pursuing self-sufficiency in the development and supply of plasma-derived medicinal products. The Company’s goal is to foster self-sufficiency in plasma-derived therapies worldwide and to bring healthier lives to people everywhere who suffer from rare disorders.

Kedrion Biopharma has six production plants: Three in Italy (a new plant in Castelvecchio Pascoli, now nearing completion, and one in Bolognana, both in the province of Lucca, and one in Sant’Antimo, Naples); one in Hungary (Gödöllő, Budapest); and one in the United States (Melville, NY). A facility in Siena, Tuscany, specializes in research and development of orphan drugs.

KEDPLASMA operates collection centers in the United States. Its sister companies in Europe operate centers in Germany and Hungary. All centers are granted approval and licensure by European healthcare authorities and/or the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and are managed in strict compliance with all regulations. KEDPLASMA is also one of the world’s leading suppliers of high-titer rabies plasma. The center in Buffalo, New York, specializes in collecting hyper-immune Anti-D human plasma for the manufacture of an Anti-D immunoglobulin pharmaceutical product. State-of-the-art production facilities producing a wide range of products and an unwavering commitment to research and development are the key factors in Kedrion Biopharma’s success.

