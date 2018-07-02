Story of Vietnamese domestic helper touches hearts of Taiwanese netizens

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Youtube video telling the story of a Vietnamese mother who served as a domestic helper in Taiwan received a huge amount attention from both Taiwanese media and netizens.

On July 2, a Vietnamese immigrant, Nguyen Thu Hang released a short movie titled, "Mẹ của tớ là ô sin", which literally means "My mother is a domestic helper" on her Youtube channel called "Hang TV - 越南夯台灣".

The movie shared the touching story of her mother, named Luong Thi Hong Nhi, who came to Taiwan 14 years ago as a foreign worker to support her three daughters. Thanks to her, the family's first daughter settled down in Taiwan, her second child pursued a masters degree and her third child now has her own family.

Within a month, the video received more than 60,000 views and hundreds of comments from both Taiwanese and Vietnamese netizens. Most of the comments expressed their appreciation for Luong’s sacrifice for her family and for her hard work in Taiwan.

The Youtube channel "Hang TV - 越南夯台灣" is run by Nguyen Thu Hang and her Taiwanese husband named John. Following in her mother's footsteps, Nguyen came to study in Taiwan and was provided with accommodation by her mother's employer. She said in the video that she had gained many unforgettable experiences in Taiwan, including meeting her current husband. She is now a popular Vietnamese teacher, Youtuber, and a host for several activities held for the local Vietnamese community.

In addition to sharing the story of her mother, Nguyen expressed her gratitude for her mother's grand love and sacrifice for family. At the end of the video, Nguyen's mom finished her work and her life as domestic helper in Taiwan and finally returned to her hometown to enjoy precious time with her family in Vietnam.

In recent years, Taiwan's society has seen a major transformation in demographics due to a new wave of migrant workers from Southeast Asian nations. The number of migrant workers in Taiwan keeps increasing as they engage in various industries and services. Many of the migrant workers who have come to Taiwan for many years have a very good relationship with their employers.