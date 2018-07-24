Hundreds missing after dam collapses in Laos

Hundreds of people are missing and an unspecified number are believed to be dead after the collapse of a hydropower dam in southeast Laos, state media reported on Tuesday.

The accident happened at a dam in southeastern Attapeu province late on Monday, releasing 5 billion cubic meters of water with "several human lives claimed, and several hundreds of people missing," the Laos News Agency said.

More than more than 6,600 people have been left homeless after their homes in the southern part of the district were swept away, the report said, and officials in the province have put out a call for relief aid for flood victims.

Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith "suspended the planned monthly meeting of the government for August and led his Cabinet members and other senior officials to Sanamxay [district] to monitor rescue and relief efforts being made for flood victims," the official Laos news agency KPL said.

ABC Laos reported that officials had brought boats to help evacuate people in San Sai district of Attapeu province, where the Xepian-Xe Nam Noy hydropower dam is located.

$1.2-billion project

The $1.2-billion (€1.02-billion) dam is part of a project by Vientiane-based Xe Pian Xe Namnoy Power Company, or PNPC, a joint venture formed in 2012.

The Laos News Agency said the companies involved include Thailand's Ratchaburi Electricity Generating Holding, South Korea's Korea Western Power and the state-run Lao Holding State Enterprise.

The 410 megawatt capacity dam was due to start commercial operations by 2019, according to the project website.

It planned to export 90 percent of electricity generated to neighboring Thailand, with the remaining amount to be offered up on the local grid.

More to come ...

law/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)