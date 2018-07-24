Swimmers warned against Baltic Sea as German heat wave approaches

German health officials have warned members of certain 'at risk' groups to avoid swimming in the Baltic Sea as increased water temperature poses a danger from vibrio bacteria.

The health ministry in Germany's northeastern state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania warned that people living with HIV, the elderly, liver patients and alcohol addicts are particularly prone to bacterial infection.

Germany's weather service (DWD) issued a heat warning for large parts of Germany on Monday and advised the elderly and sick people to sit in the shade, drink plenty of water and avoid the heat.

What are vibrio bacteria?

How does infection occur?

Symptoms:

Vibriobacteria live in certain coastal waters and are present in higher concentrations between May and October when water temperatures are warmer, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).If open wounds come into contact with infected sea water, vibrio bacteria can infect the wounds. People may also become infected by eating raw or undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters. Elderly and immunosuppressed people are at particular risk of infection.When ingested, Vibrio bacteria can cause watery diarrhea, often accompanied by abdominal cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, and chills. According to the CDC, these symptoms usually occur within 24 hours of ingestion and last about 3 days. Severe illness is rare and typically occurs in people with a weakened immune system.

