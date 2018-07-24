SleepScore Mobile App Now Available to Android Users

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--SleepScore, the definitive consumer standard of sleep measurement and improvement, today announced that its SleepScore mobile app – which turns mobile devices into a convenient, non-contact standalone sleep improvement system – is now available for free download on Android devices via Google Play. According to SleepScore Labs, more than 1.2 billion people worldwide experience sleep-related issues. With availability across Android and iOS devices, the SleepScore app now provides even more smartphone users access to advanced sleep tracking technology and actional tips to improve their quality of sleep.

“Sleep is incredibly important to all aspects of human health and we’re excited to be able to reach so many people through both Android and iOS platforms. For the first time, virtually everyone can get a more complete picture of their sleep health – for free,” said Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs. “Prior to SleepScore, gaining insights into sleeping behavior was inconvenient and expensive. SleepScore utilizes proven sleep-detecting sonar algorithms to allow anyone with a smartphone to truly understand the importance of sleep in relation to their overall health.”

SleepScore’s patented sonar technology accesses a user’s smartphone microphones and speakers to detect sleep patterns without the need for obtrusive wearable devices or sensors. The app works by reflecting inaudible sound waves off the user’s body and sending them back to the microphone. From there, advanced algorithms interpret the reflected sound waves to sense breathing and body movements. The combination of these signals results in a personalized score between 0 and 100 that accurately represents time spent in bed. The score takes into account the time it takes a user to fall asleep, the number of times they wake up and even monitors durations of light, deep and REM sleep time.

Developed over the past 12 years by ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), a global leader in sleep medical devices, SleepScore has been tested and validated against polysomnography at independent sleep labs worldwide. The app provides users with a view of the past week’s SleepScore history and enables goal setting such as “Sleep Longer” or “Wake Up Less,” providing specific advice to improve sleep. Based on a user’s data, SleepScore will recommend thoroughly evaluated products and services that could improve the quality of their sleep, ranging from innovative pillows to sound machines and snoring solutions, from SleepScore’s ecosystem of partner products. Premium features are available for an additional fee, with options such as a Sleep Report that users can bring to their doctors for review.

The SleepScore app is free to download for Android via Google Play and iOS devices from the Apple App Store. Current Android devices supported are Samsung Galaxy S7, Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung S8+.

About SleepScore Labs

SleepScore Labs™ was created to accurately measure sleep while connecting consumers to solutions that help people sleep, feel and live better. The company is a joint venture between ResMed, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Pegasus Capital Advisors L.P. and is committed to advancing the science and technologies around sleep and overall health. Together with the foremost medical, health, and scientific experts from around the world, the company utilizes SleepScore™ technology powered by ResMed™ to provide the most accurate and advanced sleep improvement system for consumers together with data insights, product evaluation tools, and technology licensing opportunities for companies developing products and solutions in the sleep industry. SleepScore Labs was created in 2016 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with an office in Dublin, Ireland.

