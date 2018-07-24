tw-Security Expands Privacy Services with Nationally Recognized Experts, Susan Lucci and Joe Gillespie

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--“Privacy and security go hand in hand. Because of increasing data breaches, privacy regulations, cybersecurity threats, smart technology, and social media, privacy and security officers are working more closely than in the past,” says Tom Walsh, Founder and Managing Partner of tw-Security. “Therefore, we are happy to announce that Susan M. Lucci joins Joe D. Gillespie in providing advisory and managed services in privacy, breach, and security. Their expertise in patient privacy, incident response, breach management, and HIPAA compliance is essential in meeting the strategic needs of our customers and for building stronger relationships.” Both Susan and Joe are nationally recognized privacy experts who will also serve as a Virtual Privacy Officer (VPO) to tw-Security customers, applying their first-hand experience as former privacy officers for healthcare organizations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005296/en/

Joe D. Gillespie, MHS, RHIA, CHPS (Photo: Business Wire)

Susan M. Lucci, RHIA, CHPS, CHDS, AHDI-F Susan Lucci has over 35 years of health information management (HIM) and HIPAA compliance leadership experience. Susan currently serves on the American Health Information Management Association’s (AHIMA) Privacy and Security Practice Council and has spoken at national and state conventions on Privacy and Security. Susan authored the Association for Healthcare Documentation Integrity’s (AHDI) 2017 HIPAA Compliance Guide & Quick Reference. Susan contributed to the AHIMA’s 2014 Breach Management Toolkit and the 2013 HIMSS book titled , Implementing Information Security in Healthcare: Building a Security Program.

Joe D. Gillespie, MHS, RHIA, CHPS Joe Gillespie has over 40 years of patient privacy experience and 20 years’ experience with HIPAA Security. Joe recently retired from the University of Kansas where he served as the HIPAA Privacy Official for the Lawrence campus. Also, Joe served as the Director of Health Information Management at several hospitals across the country. The Kansas Hospital Association published his master’s thesis which served as the definitive resource on patient privacy and HIM in Kansas for over ten years. Joe has been an active member in AHIMA since 1974 including membership on the Privacy and Security Practice Council.

About tw-Security, LLC

Headquartered in Overland Park, KS and with offices in Austin, TX, Cleveland, OH, Denver, CO, and Bluffton, SC, tw-Security has been a recognized leader in providing information security, privacy, and compliance; advisory and managed services for the past 15 years. The company is dedicated solely to helping healthcare organizations (covered entities and business associates) protect their information resources. Multiple healthcare customers have relied on tw-Security’s risk analysis and tailored Virtual Information Security Officer (VISO) services for several years, some for almost a decade. To learn more about tw-Security and our services, visit www.tw-security.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005296/en/

CONTACT: tw-Security, LLC

CustomerCare and Business Development:

Fran Hunter, 913-396-8321

www.tw-security.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA KANSAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE OTHER TECHNOLOGY SECURITY HEALTH HOSPITALS OTHER HEALTH GENERAL HEALTH MANAGED CARE

SOURCE: tw-Security, LLC

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/24/2018 05:00 AM/DISC: 07/24/2018 05:00 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180724005296/en