  1. Home
  2. Economy

Taiwan investigates Chunghwa Telecom losses in Vietnam project

Prosecutors suspect fraud involved in US$20 million losses

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/24 17:01

Manager at Chunghwa Telecom under investigation over Vietnam losses. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Prosecutors searched homes and offices Tuesday in a case involving losses of US$20 million (NT$614 million) by prominent telecom operator Chunghwa Telecom (中華電信) in a project in Vietnam.

In 2015, the telecom company had its Vietnamese affiliate invest in a local power generating project, the Apple Daily reported Tuesday.

However, the investment soon turned sour and the project recorded losses. The Taipei District Prosecutors Office began to suspect that fraud might be involved in the failure by Chunghwa Telecom, according to the Apple Daily.

As a result of several months of reviews, investigators raided eight homes and offices Tuesday involving those of the deputy CEO of the telecom company’s Vietnamese affiliate, a man surnamed Chang (張), reports said.

A total of four suspects, including Chang, were summoned for questioning in connection with potential breach of trust under the Securities and Exchange Act, according to the Apple Daily.
Chunghwa Telecom
Vietnam

RELATED ARTICLES

5,500 Taiwanese companies to showcase their wares in Vietnam
2018/07/20 17:15
Growing numbers of Taiwanese visit Vietnam
2018/07/11 15:21
Students in Vietnam awed by Taiwanese glove puppetry
2018/07/11 11:38
Facebook faces a difficult future in Vietnam
2018/07/06 15:50
Facebook sparks controversy in Vietnam over map of South China Sea
2018/07/03 17:17