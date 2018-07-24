|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|54
|43
|.557
|—
|Philadelphia
|55
|44
|.556
|—
|Washington
|49
|50
|.495
|6
|Miami
|43
|59
|.422
|13½
|New York
|40
|57
|.412
|14
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|58
|41
|.586
|—
|Milwaukee
|57
|45
|.559
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|52
|49
|.515
|7
|St. Louis
|50
|50
|.500
|8½
|Cincinnati
|44
|56
|.440
|14½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|56
|44
|.560
|—
|Arizona
|55
|46
|.545
|1½
|Colorado
|53
|46
|.535
|2½
|San Francisco
|51
|50
|.505
|5½
|San Diego
|42
|61
|.408
|15½
___
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
San Diego 10, Philadelphia 2, 1st game
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 2
Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4
Washington 6, Atlanta 2
L.A. Dodgers 11, Milwaukee 2
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2
Oakland 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings
Arizona 6, Colorado 1
Philadelphia 5, San Diego 0, 2nd game
|Monday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 7, Philadelphia 6
Atlanta 12, Miami 1
Cincinnati 2, St. Louis 1
Pittsburgh 7, Cleveland 0, 6 innings
San Diego 3, N.Y. Mets 2
Arizona 7, Chicago Cubs 1
Milwaukee 6, Washington 1
|Tuesday's Games
Atlanta (Teheran 7-6) at Miami (Chen 2-7), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 7-5) at Philadelphia (Nola 12-3), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lauer 5-6) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Gomber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Bailey 1-7), 7:10 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 2-1) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 6-8), 8:05 p.m.
Washington (Hellickson 4-1) at Milwaukee (Guerra 6-6), 8:10 p.m.
Houston (Cole 10-2) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 3-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
San Diego (Richard 7-9) at N.Y. Mets (Oswalt 0-2), 12:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-2) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 7-6), 12:35 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-4) at Cincinnati (Romano 5-8), 12:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Taillon 7-7) at Cleveland (Bauer 8-6), 1:10 p.m.
Washington (Roark 3-12) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-1), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-2) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 12-3), 2:20 p.m.
San Francisco (TBD) at Seattle (Leake 8-6), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Morton 11-2) at Colorado (Gray 8-7), 8:40 p.m.