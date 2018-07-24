It’s almost time for appreciating golden daylily flowers sprawling over rolling hills in E Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—It’s almost that time of year again. The scene of golden daylily flowers sprawling over the gently rolling hills of Liushidan Mountain (六十石山) in August and September every year is one of the most impressive views of Taiwan’s East Rift Valley.

Liushidan Mountain is located on the east side of the Coastal Range in Fuli Township’s (富里鄉) Zhutian Village (竹田村) in Taiwan’s eastern county of Hualien, where the elevation is about 800 meters above sea level.

After passing a stretch of snaking mountain road, the wide open rolling fields on the mountaintop strewn with farmhouses and pavilions come into sight. The fields are turning golden as daylily flowers begin to bloom.

Fuli Farmers’ Association secretary-general Zhang Su-hua said that this year’s daylily season will start from August 4 and last through September 24. During this period, there will be romantic lights installed at 20 places across the mountaintop.

