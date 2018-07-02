Taiwan at major risk from trade war: Wall Street Journal  

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the US-China trade war keeps escalating, the economies of the small countries which are heavily integrated into the global supply chain are reported to be more vulnerable and might face an outsize hit caused by global trade disruption, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ).

In a news report published on July 22, WSJ listed Taiwan, Hungary, Czech Republic, South Korea and Singapore as the top five countries that would be exposed to bigger economic losses after the trade war between the United States and China exploded early this year.

According to the reports, what Taiwan and other listed countries had in common was their heavy reliance on the global supply chain. They particularly import raw materials and components from other parts of the world and combine them into new products at domestic factories before selling complete products overseas.

Reportedly, these countries might face an outsize hit from the higher import costs and weaker demand for exports which is a direct result of an escalation in protectionism.

During the 2007-2008 financial crisis, these countries were hit hard as the economic output of Hungary and the Czech Republic contracted 6.6 percent and 4.8 percent in 2009, respectively. Meanwhile, Taiwan also suffered its worst recession in decades, according to the reports.

The reports also pointed out that though the American economy would face some fallout, the country still mainly feeds on domestic consumption, which somewhat helps to protect it from a downturn in global trade.