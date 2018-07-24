TNS and INET Partnership Revolutionizes Thanachart Bank’s Merchant POS Service

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 24, 2018--Thanachart Bank in Thailand is strengthening the point-of-sale (POS) services it provides to its merchants and their 30,000 terminals, thanks to a new agreement with Transaction Network Services (TNS) and INET.

TNS, in partnership with INET, will upgrade Thanachart Bank’s merchant offerings with the TNS managed dial service, Secure Internet Gateway and Global Wireless Access solutions. These solutions will allow Thanachart Bank to deliver a reliable, high bandwidth payments service which is capable of carrying a large volume of transactions quickly and securely.

A spokesperson for Thanachart Bank said: “We are excited to be working with INET and TNS. This new agreement will allow us to provide our merchants with a more feature-rich service with higher levels of resiliency and security. The combination of TNS’ technology, experience and security features, and INET’s position as one of the leading secure managed payment service providers in Thailand, made this partnership stand out from our alternative options.

“We are pleased to report that the migration over to the TNS infrastructure was completed within just five months so our merchants are already enjoying the enhanced benefits we can offer.”

Prior to using TNS, Thanachart Bank handled its POS transactions in-house, but managing and expanding this infrastructure was proving costly and time-consuming as its customer base of retail outlets, hospitality providers and other small-medium businesses has continued to grow.

John Tait, Managing Director of TNS’ FinTech Solutions business across the Asia Pacific region, said: “We are delighted to be helping Thanachart Bank enhance its POS services and gain a competitive advantage within the Thai market. Our partnership with INET continues to strengthen. INET’s local expertise and consultancy complements our global reach and technical capabilities so together we can very effectively meet the needs of banks and merchants in Thailand.”

TNS’ Secure Internet Gateway is a PCI DSS compliant payment delivery solution which enables merchants to connect both online and offline IP-based transactions to acquirers, processors and banks. The TNS Dial service can deliver all types of transaction traffic, including credit and debit cards, pre-paid mobile top-ups, gaming, alarms, inventory control, order entry and other transaction-oriented applications.

Global Wireless Access is an Internet of Things solution designed specifically for POS terminals. It provides comprehensive international coverage with in-country domestic roaming to minimize coverage blackspots, an advanced SIM management portal, dedicated POS terminal application and a strongest signal SIM feature.

Songsak Danubumrungsart, Senior Consultant at INET said: “The INET and TNS partnership will allow Thanachart Bank to capitalize on growth opportunities as the services we are providing are flexible and scalable to suit their changing needs. With these solutions they can also better manage their compliance and reporting capabilities.”

Founded in 1990, TNS has expanded to provide services across Europe, the Americas and the Asia Pacific regions. The organization has secured a strong payments heritage and is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider and a global board member of the ATM Industry Association ( ATMIA ). TNS’ secure network is supported 24x7x365 by multiple Network Operating Centers around the world. For more information about TNS, please visit www.tnsi.com.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services which enable transactions and the exchange of information in diverse industries such as retail, banking, payment processing, telecommunications and the financial markets.

Founded in 1990 in the United States, TNS has grown steadily and now provides services in over 60 countries across the Americas, Europe and the Asia Pacific region, with our reach extending to many more. TNS has designed and implemented multiple data networks which support a variety of widely accepted communications protocols and are designed to be scalable and accessible by multiple methods.

