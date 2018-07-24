Top US, Australian officials meet in San Francisco Bay Area

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — U.S. talks with North Korea and trade tensions with China are among the topics U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis are expected to discuss with their Australian counterparts at a two-day meeting in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Pompeo, Mattis, Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop and Australian Defense Minister Marise Payne are scheduled to hold a news conference on Tuesday at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University — the second day of the gathering.

The annual meeting between the two countries always includes discussions about security.

The U.S. Department of State says this year's talks will focus on threats in the Indo-Pacific region and cooperation to defeat Islamic State militants.