First lady taking 'Be Best' children's campaign on the road

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is going on the road to promote her "Be Best" campaign to help children.

The first lady planned to promote the campaign Tuesday in Tennessee during a visit to Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt in Nashville. It will be her first domestic trip to highlight the initiative. Mrs. Trump will participate in a discussion about babies born addicted to drugs, tour a neonatal intensive care unit and visit with patients.

The first lady unveiled "Be Best" at the White House in May, saying it will focus on children's well-being, social media use and opioid abuse.

She was hospitalized soon after the announcement following surgery to treat a kidney condition and spent several weeks out of the public eye recuperating before resuming a public schedule.