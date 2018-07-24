|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|82
|320
|80
|112
|.350
|Altuve Hou
|102
|400
|63
|131
|.328
|JMartinez Bos
|95
|364
|72
|117
|.321
|Segura Sea
|93
|383
|68
|123
|.321
|MMachado Bal
|96
|365
|48
|115
|.315
|MDuffy TB
|82
|320
|34
|100
|.312
|Simmons LAA
|89
|335
|47
|103
|.307
|Trout LAA
|100
|345
|73
|106
|.307
|Rosario Min
|97
|393
|68
|120
|.305
|Benintendi Bos
|95
|364
|70
|111
|.305
|Home Runs
JoRamirez, Cleveland, 30; JMartinez, Boston, 29; Trout, Los Angeles, 26; Judge, New York, 26; Lindor, Cleveland, 25; Gallo, Texas, 24; KDavis, Oakland, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 24; Stanton, New York, 23; Betts, Boston, 23.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 82; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 72; KDavis, Oakland, 69; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 68; Haniger, Seattle, 67; Bregman, Houston, 66; MMachado, Baltimore, 65; Bogaerts, Boston, 64; Gattis, Houston, 63; Lindor, Cleveland, 63.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-3; Porcello, Boston, 12-4; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-5; Carrasco, Cleveland, 12-5; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-6; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; Sale, Boston, 11-4; Gonzales, Seattle, 11-5; Price, Boston, 11-6.