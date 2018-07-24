Taiwan part of US Indo-Pacific strategy: former US defense secretary

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said Tuesday that Taiwan plays a part in the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy, which reflects a U.S. commitment to maintaining stability and prosperity in the region.

The former U.S. secretary of defense during the Obama administration is visiting Taiwan to participate in the Ketagalan Forum: 2018 Asia-Pacific Security Dialogue that opened on Tuesday morning in Taipei. Taiwan's President Tsai also attended the opening ceremony.

Asked about Taiwan’s role in the U.S. Indo-Pacific strategy, Carter told reporters that Taiwan is part of the inclusive network in which countries work together to pursue “security in a way that is based upon rules and principle and not coercion.”

At the opening of the forum, President Tsai reiterated the importance of Taiwan-U.S. ties and cooperation in the face of China’s increasing military and diplomatic intimidation against the country and throughout the region. Carter, though not directly mentioning China, also spoke about his views on the U.S. policy toward Taiwan.

“I’m a strong supporter of the traditional US policy favoring stability and dialogue across the strait, implementation of the Taiwan Relations Act, and a strong, unofficial relationship with Taiwan, including in the military sphere,” said Carter.

In addition to urging the international community to tackle unwanted economic, political, or military coercion together, President Tsai once again said Taiwan will continue to strengthen the military’s defense and deterrence capabilities for the security of the country as well as the region.

“Our defense expenditures will keep pace with our needs and GDP growth, and we are developing our indigenous defense industry as well.”

The president also referred to the New Southbound Policy as reflecting her administration’s major efforts to forge economic and people-to-people ties across Southeast Asia and with Pacific countries.

Carter later had a meeting with President Tsai at the Presidential Office before returning to the forum to give a keynote speech.