Greece: Many killed in forest fires near Athens

More than 20 people have been killed in wildfires in Greece, government spokesperson Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Tuesday.

At least 100 are injured and have been taken to hospital, with many in serious condition.

What we know so far:

Two major forest fires are burning out of control on both sides of Athens, one at Rafina to the city's east and the other at Kineta, to the west.

At least 20 people have been reported dead so far

Firefighters reported 100 people injured in the flames west of Athens

In northern Greece, 300 firefighters, aircraft and helicopters are battling blazes

The coast guard is searching for tourists who fled in a boat and are missing

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said that "all emergency forces have been mobilized"

Reactions:

Tsipras, who cut short a trip to Bosnia and returned to Athens due to the fires, said "It's a difficult night for Greece"

Tsipras: "We are doing everything humanly possible to try and tackle these fires."

Rafina Mayor Evangelos Bournous said he believed about 100 houses in the area had been burned.

What happens next?

The Greek government has invoked European Union civil protection agreements to seek help from its EU peers

News reports say the official death toll could rise as rescue crews were discovering more bodies.

The weather forecast for the region suggests conditions would remain challenging for firefighters into Tuesday

Europe burning:

Why are there so many more fires?

The fires in Greece come as northern European countries also struggle with forest fires exacerbated by drought and unusually high summer temperatures. Sweden, Finland, Norway and Latvia are also fighting multiple blazes. Sweden's civil protection agency MSB said on Monday there were 27 active fires across the country, and temperatures were expected to soar as high as 35 Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) this week. Other EU countries have sent assistance to Sweden.Science suggests that over the past several decades forest fires have indeed increased. Large forest fires in the western US have been occurring nearly five times more often since the 1970s and 80s.

Fires are a common problem in Greece during the heat of the summer and can cause major loss of life. Fires in 2007 on the southern island of Evia claimed 77 lives.

According to the European Environment Agency:

Fire risk depends on many factors, including climatic conditions, vegetation, forest management practices and other socio-economic factors.

The burnt area in the Mediterranean region increased from 1980 to 2000; it has decreased thereafter.

In a warmer climate, more severe fire weather and, as a consequence, an expansion of the fire-prone area and longer fire seasons are projected across Europe. The impact of fire events is particularly strong in southern Europe.

av/se (AP, AFP, Reuters, dpa)