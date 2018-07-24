  1. Home
Monday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/24 11:40
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Boston 010 040 000—5 7 0
Baltimore 000 000 021—3 11 0

Porcello, Brasier (7), Workman (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Gausman, M.Castro (5), Marinez (8) and Joseph. W_Porcello 12-4. L_Gausman 4-8. Sv_Kimbrel (32). HRs_Boston, Moreland (12). Baltimore, Schoop (13).

___

Minnesota 102 230 000—8 13 0
Toronto 001 000 002—3 11 0

Mejia, Belisle (6), Magill (8), Rodney (9) and Garver; Santos, Mayza (3), Loup (4), Biagini (5), Petricka (6), J.Garcia (7) and Maile. W_Mejia 1-0. L_Santos 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Morrison (12), Kepler (13). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (5).

___

New York 010 002 300—6 9 0
Tampa Bay 100 033 00x—7 13 1

Severino, Green (6), Warren (7), Cole (8) and Sanchez; Wood, Andriese (3), D.Castillo (6), Schultz (7), Kolarek (7), Stanek (7), Alvarado (8) and Sucre. W_Andriese 3-4. L_Severino 14-3. Sv_Alvarado (4). HRs_Tampa Bay, Bauers (6), Robertson (9).

___

Oakland 050 020 620—15 18 0
Texas 002 000 100— 3 8 0

Bre.Anderson, Pagan (7), Wendelken (8), Hatcher (9) and Lucroy; Hamels, Moore (6), Claudio (7), Tocci (8), Rua (9) and Chirinos. W_Bre.Anderson 2-2. L_Hamels 5-9. HRs_Oakland, Chapman (11), Piscotty (13), Davis (24), Lucroy (2). Texas, Andrus (3).

___

Detroit 000 000 203—5 10 0
Kansas City 200 010 100—4 13 0

Liriano, Alcantara (5), Coleman (7), Stumpf (7), Wilson (7), Greene (9) and McCann; Fillmyer, McCarthy (7), Maurer (9), Hammel (9) and Butera. W_Wilson 1-3. L_Maurer 0-4. Sv_Greene (20).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Pittsburgh 040 300—7 10 0
Cleveland 000 000—0 4 1
(6 innings)

T.Williams and E.Diaz; Kluber, McAllister (5) and Gomes. W_T.Williams 8-7. L_Kluber 12-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison (5).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis 000 001 000—1 5 0
Cincinnati 000 000 002—2 5 0

Poncedeleon, J.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Molina; L.Castillo, D.Hernandez (6), Garrett (8), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Hughes 3-3. L_Norris 3-3. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (20).

___

Atlanta 212 002 212—12 16 0
Miami 010 000 000— 1 5 0

Newcomb, Carle (7), Moylan (8), E.Phillips (9) and Suzuki; Urena, Meyer (5), Graves (8) and Realmuto, Holaday. W_Newcomb 9-5. L_Urena 2-10. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (8), Freeman (17). Miami, Bour (16).

___

San Diego 000 021 000—3 5 1
New York 001 001 000—2 7 2

Lucchesi, Stammen (6), Maton (8), Yates (9) and Hedges; deGrom, Gsellman (9) and Mesoraco. W_Lucchesi 5-5. L_deGrom 5-5. Sv_Yates (3).

___

Los Angeles 210 100 102—7 10 1
Philadelphia 010 040 001—6 8 0

Stripling, Rosscup (5), Chargois (6), Hudson (7), Alexander (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal; Eflin, Rios (3), A.Davis (6), Hunter (7), Dominguez (9), Garcia (9) and Alfaro. W_Alexander 2-0. L_Dominguez 1-3. Sv_Jansen (29). HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (14), Grandal (14), Taylor (12), Muncy (23). Philadelphia, Franco 2 (15), Hoskins (17), Herrera (18).

___

Arizona 510 000 010—7 9 0
Chicago 000 001 000—1 7 0

Corbin, De La Rosa (8), Koch (9) and Mathis; Farrell, Duensing (4), R.Rosario (7), Caratini (8), Rizzo (9) and Contreras. W_Corbin 7-4. L_Farrell 3-4. HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (22).

___

Washington 010 000 000—1 5 0
Milwaukee 010 203 00x—6 7 2

Gonzalez, J.Miller (6), Solis (6), Kelley (7), Kintzler (8) and Wieters; Chacin, Hader (6), Woodruff (7), Jennings (8), Barnes (9) and Kratz. W_Chacin 9-3. L_Gonzalez 6-7. HRs_Washington, Murphy (2).