Monday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|010
|040
|000—5
|7
|0
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|021—3
|11
|0
Porcello, Brasier (7), Workman (8), Kimbrel (9) and Leon; Gausman, M.Castro (5), Marinez (8) and Joseph. W_Porcello 12-4. L_Gausman 4-8. Sv_Kimbrel (32). HRs_Boston, Moreland (12). Baltimore, Schoop (13).
___
|Minnesota
|102
|230
|000—8
|13
|0
|Toronto
|001
|000
|002—3
|11
|0
Mejia, Belisle (6), Magill (8), Rodney (9) and Garver; Santos, Mayza (3), Loup (4), Biagini (5), Petricka (6), J.Garcia (7) and Maile. W_Mejia 1-0. L_Santos 0-1. HRs_Minnesota, Morrison (12), Kepler (13). Toronto, Gurriel Jr. (5).
___
|New York
|010
|002
|300—6
|9
|0
|Tampa Bay
|100
|033
|00x—7
|13
|1
Severino, Green (6), Warren (7), Cole (8) and Sanchez; Wood, Andriese (3), D.Castillo (6), Schultz (7), Kolarek (7), Stanek (7), Alvarado (8) and Sucre. W_Andriese 3-4. L_Severino 14-3. Sv_Alvarado (4). HRs_Tampa Bay, Bauers (6), Robertson (9).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Pittsburgh
|040
|300—7
|10
|0
|Cleveland
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
T.Williams and E.Diaz; Kluber, McAllister (5) and Gomes. W_T.Williams 8-7. L_Kluber 12-6. HRs_Pittsburgh, Harrison (5).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|002—2
|5
|0
Poncedeleon, J.Hicks (8), Norris (9) and Molina; L.Castillo, D.Hernandez (6), Garrett (8), Hughes (9) and Barnhart. W_Hughes 3-3. L_Norris 3-3. HRs_Cincinnati, Suarez (20).
___
|Atlanta
|212
|002
|212—12
|16
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|000—
|1
|5
|0
Newcomb, Carle (7), Moylan (8), Phillips (9) and Suzuki; Urena, Meyer (5), Graves (8) and Realmuto, Holaday. W_Newcomb 9-5. L_Urena 2-10. HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (8), Freeman (17). Miami, Bour (16).
___
|San Diego
|000
|021
|000—3
|5
|1
|New York
|001
|001
|000—2
|7
|2
Lucchesi, Stammen (6), Maton (8), Yates (9) and Hedges; deGrom, Gsellman (9) and Mesoraco. W_Lucchesi 5-5. L_deGrom 5-5. Sv_Yates (3).
___
|Los Angeles
|210
|100
|102—7
|10
|1
|Philadelphia
|010
|040
|001—6
|8
|0
Stripling, Rosscup (5), Chargois (6), Hudson (7), Alexander (8), Jansen (9) and Grandal; Eflin, Rios (3), A.Davis (6), Hunter (7), Dominguez (9), Garcia (9) and Alfaro. W_Alexander 2-0. L_Dominguez 1-3. Sv_Jansen (29). HRs_Los Angeles, Pederson (14), Grandal (14), Taylor (12), Muncy (23). Philadelphia, Franco 2 (15), Hoskins (17), Herrera (18).
___
|Arizona
|510
|000
|010—7
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|001
|000—1
|7
|0
Corbin, De La Rosa (8), Koch (9) and Mathis; Farrell, Duensing (4), R.Rosario (7), Caratini (8), Rizzo (9) and Contreras. W_Corbin 7-4. L_Farrell 3-4. HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (22).