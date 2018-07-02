State dept. reaffirms US support for Taiwan, encourages Taipei to increase defense budget

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A U.S. State Department official reportedly reaffirmed the U.S.’ commitment to uphold the Taiwan Relations Act on July 23 (U.S. time) pledging that the U.S. would provide sufficient quantity and quality of weapons and services for Taiwan to maintain a robust national defense.



The statement reported by Liberty Times, comes just a day after Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said that without U.S. assistance, Taiwan would be vulnerable to a Chinese invasion. The rstatement from the official was made in response to a media query concerning the Minister’s remarks.



In the message, the U.S. official said that in addition to standing by Taiwan in terms of material and logistic support, that the U.S. also encourages Taiwan to continue developing its own defense capabilities to deter China’s militaristic ambitions towards Taiwan.

The State Department urges Taiwan to further increase its defense budget to a level that realistically reflects the security challenges it is facing.

The message from the official reiterated that Washington’s policy towards Taiwan has remained consistent in regards to the One-China policy, the three communiques with Beijing, and the Taiwan Relations act of 1979.



U.S. policy has allowed the U.S. to maintain mutually beneficial relations with China, while also allowing the U.S. to develop a deep friendship and constructive relations with Taiwan, based on a shared commitment to promoting and defending democracy and individual liberty.



Liberty Times reports that the message closed with a statement acknowledging the importance of cross-strait relations for ensuring peace, and free trade in the region, and that Taiwan and U.S. ties remain an essential and stable aspect of the region’s security.