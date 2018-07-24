New chairman of Taiwan's TAIFEX takes office

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Taiwan Futures Exchange (TAIFEX) welcomed former Minister of Finance Sheu Yu-jer (許虞哲) as incoming chairman on Monday.

Liu Len-yu (劉連煜), the outgoing TAIFEX chairman, welcomed and congratulated Sheu at a handover ceremony in the presence of Wellington Koo (顧立雄), Chairman of the Financial Supervisory Commission, new finance minister Su Jain-rong (蘇建榮), Director-General of Securities and Futures Bureau Rosemary Yung- Hsin Wang (王詠心) and other executives from the country's financial institutions.

Sheu was replaced by his deputy Su amid a Cabinet reshuffle in early July after two years in office as a minister. The 66-year-old started his service at the Ministry of Finance after obtaining his master degrees in finance and law from National Chengchi University and Harvard University, respectively.

Sheu has been lauded for his tax reform accomplishments and his strong communication skills that helped him win support from lawmakers when pushing reforms.

Sheu thanked the outgoing Chairman Liu Len-yu for his achievements in connecting to the world markets and adding diversity to futures products portfolio for local investors. Prior to joining the TAIFEX, Liu was a law professor at National Chengchi University and specializes in securities trade, corporate law, fair trade and financial laws.

Monday's handover ceremony was also attended by the head of national futures industry association Mai I-yung (糜以雍), also the Chairman of KGI Futures. Mai was hoping that the finance regulators can consider slash half of transaction tax from futures trade to guarantee greater competitiveness.