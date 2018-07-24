Freeman leads 16-hit outburst as Braves beat Marlins 12-1

MIAMI (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit his 17th homer and also doubled for the Atlanta Braves, who totaled 16 hits to beat the Miami Marlins 12-1 on Monday night.

Freeman is batting .469 with five homers in eight games against Miami this year. The Braves improved to 6-2 versus the Marlins and have outscored them 56-29.

Charlie Culberson had a career-high four hits, including a pair of doubles, and drove in three runs. Dansby Swanson hit his eighth homer.

Sean Newcomb (9-5) overcame a wobbly start to allow one run in six innings and earn his first win since June 16. He improved to 3-0 in three outings against Miami this season with an ERA of 1.00.

Three relievers completed a five-hitter.

Jose Urena (2-10) permitted five runs in four innings. He fell to 0-8 at home.

Justin Bour homered for Miami.

Freeman hit a two-run homer in the first, and Swanson added a solo shot in the second.

A two-out intentional walk to Nick Markakis backfired on Miami in the third when he came around to score on Johan Camargo's two-run single, making it 5-1.

Ender Inciarte contributed two singles and a two-run double.

ESCAPING JAMS

Only 11 of Newcomb's first 31 pitches were strikes, but he worked around four early walks. The left-hander gave up three consecutive singles to load the bases with one out in the fourth, but then struck out Yadiel Rivera and pinch-hitter Derek Dietrich on six pitches.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Braves: All-Star 2B Ozzie Albies (right hamstring tightness) is expected to return to the lineup Thursday. ... Atlanta closer Arodys Vizcaino and RHP Mike Soroka (both right shoulder inflammation) are at least a couple of weeks from being cleared to begin throwing programs, manager Brian Snitker said. Vizcaino is expected to pitch again this season, but it's uncertain whether Soroka will return.

Marlins: 1B-OF Garrett Cooper, who has played in only 14 games, is expected to go back on the disabled list after re-injuring his right wrist. He had an MRI and was to see a specialist.

UP NEXT

Braves RHP Julio Teheran (7-6, 4.00 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday afternoon's series finale against LHP Wei-Yin Chen (2-7, 5.75). Chen has a 1.83 ERA in seven home starts, compared with 10.47 in eight road starts, the largest disparity in the majors.

