Nicaragua's Ortega denies responsibility for deaths

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega says he won't move up elections despite street protests that have seen more than 300 deaths the past three months, but is open to continuing a dialogue mediated by the Roman Catholic Church.

In a recorded interview with Fox News, Ortega denies he controls paramilitary groups blamed for most of the killing. He says they are supported by his political opponents and foreign interests.

Ortega also denies responsibility for attacks on the Catholic Church, whose facilities and clergy have faced a number of aggressions in recent weeks.

Last week, in a speech on the anniversary of the Nicaraguan revolution, Ortega accused bishops of working with coup plotters, saying that disqualified them as mediators.

Monday saw small marches against and in favor of the government in Managua.