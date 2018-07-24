Pepperidge Farm® Announces Voluntary Recall of One Variety of Goldfish® Crackers in Canada

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Pepperidge Farm has been notified by one of its ingredient suppliers that whey powder in a seasoning that is applied to one variety of Goldfish crackers in Canada is the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of Salmonella. Pepperidge Farm initiated an investigation and, out of an abundance of caution, is voluntarily recalling this product in Canada. No illnesses have been reported. No other Pepperidge Farm products in Canada are subject to this recall.

The Goldfish Flavour Blasted® Xtreme Cheddar variety with the indicated codes are subject to this recall:

Consumers who have purchased these products should not eat them. Recalled product should be discarded or may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may visit www.pfgoldfish.ca or call Customer Service at 800-679-1791, 24 hours a day, for more information. Our Customer Service specialists are available M – F 9AM – 7PM EST.

