Priority Power Management Launches New Website

The new website has been designed to more fully articulate Priority’s deep experience in providing a full suite of energy management and consulting services across functional areas that include energy information, supply and risk management, demand-side management and energy infrastructure solutions.

“We have been serving clients in multiple market segments for nearly 18 years now and our services offerings have evolved as our clients’ needs have changed,” said John J. Bick, Managing Principal of Priority. “Our new website reflects our comprehensive service offerings and lets the marketplace know our capabilities, deep experience and that we have a proven track record of success. It’s our way of letting our existing and future clients know that they are in good hands.”

Priority has plans to continue to build upon the new website platform by adding additional client case studies and infrastructure services projects in the project gallery section, as well as integrating and using various social media outlets to communicate with its current and future clients.

The website was design by Big D Creative of Dallas, and search engine optimization services provided by Dallas SEO Dogs.

About Priority Power Management

Priority Power Management, LLC ( www.PriorityPower.net ) is a leading Texas-based independent energy management and consulting services firm to large commercial, industrial and government customers. Priority provides unbiased and objective energy management services in the areas of energy information, supply and risk management, demand-side management and energy infrastructure solutions. Since its establishment in 2001, Priority Power Management has grown to procure and manage approximately $1 billion of annual energy spend on behalf of clients from its offices in Midland/Odessa, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston and Abilene.

