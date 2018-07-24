WORLD SPORTS at 2300 GMT

TOP STORIES:

CARCASSONNE, France — Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford blames the French cycling culture for fans abusing his Tour de France leaders Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome. Brailford's lack of diplomacy is likely to add fuel to the fire as the race enters the Pyrenees. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 530 words, photos.

CARCASSONNE, France — Tired of watching cycling races where nothing seems to happen? The Tour de France thinks it has some solutions to liven up the action: Shorter mountain stages, intermediate bonus sprints, and a Formula One-like grid start. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 780 words, photos.

— CYC--TOUR DE FRANCE-TASTE OF THE TOUR — A gastronomic, sporting and cultural glance at the next day's route. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 640 words, photos.

HOCKENHEIM, Germany — There is something about adversity that brings out the best in Lewis Hamilton. Even though he has won four Formula One titles, and 66 races, Hamilton draws huge motivation from being against the odds. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 480 words, photos.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Ryan Lochte posted a photo for the world to see, and the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency noticed. It got him suspended — again. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 890 words, photos.

CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — U.S. Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk says it was fun to watch Tiger Woods contend at the British Open and briefly take the lead in the final round. Whether that means Woods is a lock for the U.S. team is still to be determined. By Doug Ferguson. SENT: 480 words, photos.

— GLF--BARBASOL CHAMPIONSHIP — Troy Merritt wins rain-delayed Barbasol, gains spot in US PGA. By Gary Graves. SENT: 660 words, photo.

