BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points

By  Associated Press
2018/07/24 06:06
BC-GLF--Ryder Cup Points,0228 Ryder Cup Points

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Le Golf National
Guyancourt, France
Sept. 28-30
Through July 23
United States
1. Brooks Koepka 8,981.472
2. Dustin Johnson 7,809.297
3. Patrick Reed 7,740.630
4. Justin Thomas 6,727.053
5. Bubba Watson 5,509.387
6. Jordan Spieth 5,148.306
7. Rickie Fowler 4,620.241
8. Webb Simpson 4,277.808
9. Bryson DeChambeau 4,236.858
10. Phil Mickelson 4,120.703
11. Xander Schauffele 3,803.703
12. Matt Kuchar 3,715.446
13. Kevin Kisner 3,332.251
14. Tony Finau 3,275.184
15. Brian Harman 3,241.907
Europe
European Points
1. Francesco Molinari 5,663,301.97
2. Justin Rose 4,372,092.40
3. Tyrrell Hatton 3,882,010.28
4. Tommy Fleetwood 3,440,030.99
5. Alex Noren 3,343,942.85
6. Rory McIlroy 3,139,064.80
7. Jon Rahm 2,849,362.17
8. Thorbjorn Olesen 2,809,967.40
9. Russell Knox 2,520,465.12
10. Eddie Pepperell 2,450,772.29
World Points
1. Justin Rose 299.75
2. Jon Rahm 278.63
3. Tommy Fleetwood 257.00
4. Alex Noren 237.56
5. Rory McIlroy 229.02
6. Tyrrell Hatton 217.17
7. Francesco Molinari 193.69
8. Paul Casey 153.44
9. Matthew Fitzpatrick 148.26
10. Sergio Garcia 140.90