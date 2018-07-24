Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony Officially Opens New Dental Select Headquarters

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Dental Select last week held the official ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening of its new headquarters in Sandy, Utah. Leadership from Dental Select and Lane Beattie, former President and CEO of the Salt Lake Chamber, took part in celebrations.

More than 150 guests in attendance were able to tour the new 24,000-square-foot space to witness the company’s complete office transformation. With its inspiring atmosphere and more collaborative workspaces, simplified solutions are better supported and encouraged from corner to corner.

While they enjoyed lunch, attendees had the opportunity to hear commentary from Brent Williams, CEO of Dental Select, Mark Coyne, President of Dental Select, and guest speaker Beattie.

During his speech, Williams opened by saying, “Of all our locations, this one is the most important and the most dramatic for Dental Select.

“This new office solidifies our direction. It is a result of our change in culture and was created to foster the ideas that will change the dental industry."

Williams continued to say, “Our mission is three words: Make dental simple. Just over three years ago, we decided to change directions. Rather than be a dental insurance company that uses technology, we are well on our way to become a technology company that specializes in dental insurance.”

Coyne stated, “Ultimately, we want to take care of our employees and clients. And moving to a space that encourages creativity and efficiency by incorporating design elements that support communication and collaboration accomplishes just that. It’s a space that supports our goals and is a place our employees really like to be. We want to personally thank everyone for being a part of this exciting time.”

As an attendee of the event, Rick Fielding, CEO of GBS Benefits, Inc., commented, “Dental Select is a premier dental carrier. As a firm, GBS Benefits values our partnership with them and their commitment to innovative products and superior customer service. With admiration we recognize Dental Select’s accomplishments in the industry and look forward to their continued success.”

The new office is located at:

Dental Select 75 W. Towne Ridge Parkway Tower 2, Suite 500 Sandy, Utah 84070

About Dental Select

Founded in 1989, Dental Select offers dental and vision benefit programs to large employer groups, small businesses and individuals. With nationwide networks, members have access to more than 200,000 providers. Dental Select is a licensed third party administrator and insurance agency. All plans of insurance are marketed by Dental Select, an insurance agency, and underwritten by ACE American Insurance Company, a member insurer of the Chubb Group of Companies. ACE American Insurance Company is rated A++ (Superior) by A.M. Best.

More information is available at www.dentalselect.com.

