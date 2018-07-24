Mercedes-Benz Announces Sloane Stephens as Global Brand Ambassador

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA) announced today that U.S. tennis star Sloane Stephens is the brand’s newest global ambassador. From her iconic win at the 2017 U.S. Open, of which Mercedes-Benz is a sponsor, to her most recent win at the Miami Open and runner up finish at the 2018 French Open, Stephens is a proven force to be reckoned with.

“I am absolutely honored to be a part of the Mercedes-Benz global family,” Stephens said. “Mercedes-Benz is constantly raising the bar in the automotive industry, which is similar to how I approach tennis. We both want to perform at the highest level and be the best in the world.”

“Sloane Stephens is the perfect athlete to represent the Mercedes-Benz brand globally,” said Monique Harrison, Department Head of Brand Experience Marketing at Mercedes- Benz USA. “She has emerged as a powerhouse in the world of tennis, and has her sights set on being the best. We are excited to see her strive for greatness and help grow the game. At such a young age, she has already proven to be a star, making her an ideal fit for our brand.”

At only 25 years old, Stephens is currently ranked No. 3 in the world by the Women’s Tennis Association. In 2017, she won her first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open, where she became the fifth unseeded woman (ranked No. 83) in the Open Era to win a major. As a global ambassador for Mercedes-Benz, Stephens joins other elite athletes such as Roger Federer, Lewis Hamilton and Rickie Fowler.

As a part of the partnership, Stephens will receive a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 S Coupe. This vehicle combines high-performance biturbo engines with a striking coupe design, all with the everyday practicality of a SUV. Also as a part of the partnership, Mercedes-Benz will work with Stephens to capture and promote content as well as engage in employee relations activities.

Mercedes-Benz is proud to be the official vehicle sponsor of the U.S. Open in 2018.

Mercedes-Benz USA (MBUSA), headquartered in Atlanta, is responsible for the distribution, marketing and customer service for all Mercedes-Benz products in the United States. MBUSA offers drivers the most diverse lineup in the luxury segment with 15 model lines ranging from the sporty CLA-Class four-door coupe to the flagship S-Class and the Mercedes-AMG GT R.

MBUSA is also responsible for Mercedes-Benz Vans and smart products in the U.S. More information on MBUSA and its products can be found at www.mbusa.com, www.mbsprinterusa.com and www.smartusa.com.

