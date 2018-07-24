  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/24 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Sep 115.05 Up 1.00
Sep 111.05 113.00 110.70 111.65 Up 1.00
Oct 115.05 Up 1.00
Dec 114.35 116.30 114.05 115.05 Up 1.00
Mar 118.15 119.85 117.70 118.65 Up .95
May 120.20 122.30 120.20 121.10 Up .95
Jul 123.00 124.70 122.60 123.50 Up .95
Sep 125.60 126.65 125.00 125.85 Up 1.00
Dec 128.95 130.00 128.55 129.20 Up 1.00
Mar 132.00 132.55 131.85 132.40 Up .95
May 134.10 134.60 133.95 134.45 Up .95
Jul 136.10 136.55 135.95 136.40 Up .95
Sep 138.10 138.45 138.00 138.40 Up 1.00
Dec 140.65 140.95 140.65 140.95 Up 1.05
Mar 143.35 Up 1.05
May 145.10 Up 1.05