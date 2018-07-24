New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Sep
|115.05
|Up
|1.00
|Sep
|111.05
|113.00
|110.70
|111.65
|Up
|1.00
|Oct
|115.05
|Up
|1.00
|Dec
|114.35
|116.30
|114.05
|115.05
|Up
|1.00
|Mar
|118.15
|119.85
|117.70
|118.65
|Up
|.95
|May
|120.20
|122.30
|120.20
|121.10
|Up
|.95
|Jul
|123.00
|124.70
|122.60
|123.50
|Up
|.95
|Sep
|125.60
|126.65
|125.00
|125.85
|Up
|1.00
|Dec
|128.95
|130.00
|128.55
|129.20
|Up
|1.00
|Mar
|132.00
|132.55
|131.85
|132.40
|Up
|.95
|May
|134.10
|134.60
|133.95
|134.45
|Up
|.95
|Jul
|136.10
|136.55
|135.95
|136.40
|Up
|.95
|Sep
|138.10
|138.45
|138.00
|138.40
|Up
|1.00
|Dec
|140.65
|140.95
|140.65
|140.95
|Up
|1.05
|Mar
|143.35
|Up
|1.05
|May
|145.10
|Up
|1.05