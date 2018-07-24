  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/24 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Jul 274.85 274.90 273.00 273.70 Down .90
Aug 274.05 276.90 273.60 274.00 Down 1.05
Sep 275.15 277.65 273.40 274.65 Down .95
Oct 274.90 276.35 274.75 275.45 Down .95
Nov 277.00 277.85 275.85 276.25 Down .95
Dec 277.45 279.60 275.65 276.70 Down 1.00
Jan 277.25 277.60 277.20 277.60 Down 1.00
Feb 278.45 278.65 278.40 278.45 Down 1.00
Mar 278.80 281.70 278.50 279.10 Down 1.05
Apr 279.85 Down 1.10
May 280.75 282.30 280.25 280.30 Down 1.10
Jun 282.20 282.20 281.10 281.10 Down 1.10
Jul 281.50 Down 1.15
Aug 282.20 Down 1.15
Sep 282.65 Down 1.15
Oct 283.35 Down 1.15
Nov 283.60 Down 1.20
Dec 283.75 Down 1.20
Jan 284.20 Down 1.20
Feb 284.45 Down 1.20
Mar 284.75 Down 1.15
Apr 285.35 Down 1.15
May 285.50 Down 1.20
Jun 285.85 Down 1.20
Jul 286.10 Down 1.20
Sep 286.15 Down 1.20
Dec 286.25 Down 1.20
Mar 286.30 Down 1.20
May 286.35 Down 1.20
Jul 286.40 Down 1.20
Sep 286.45 Down 1.20
Dec 286.50 Down 1.20
Mar 286.55 Down 1.20
May 286.60 Down 1.20
Jul 286.65 Down 1.20
Sep 286.70 Down 1.20
Dec 286.75 Down 1.20
Mar 286.80 Down 1.20
May 286.85 Down 1.20