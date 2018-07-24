New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Mon:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Jul
|274.85
|274.90
|273.00
|273.70
|Down .90
|Aug
|274.05
|276.90
|273.60
|274.00 Down 1.05
|Sep
|275.15
|277.65
|273.40
|274.65
|Down .95
|Oct
|274.90
|276.35
|274.75
|275.45
|Down .95
|Nov
|277.00
|277.85
|275.85
|276.25
|Down .95
|Dec
|277.45
|279.60
|275.65
|276.70 Down 1.00
|Jan
|277.25
|277.60
|277.20
|277.60 Down 1.00
|Feb
|278.45
|278.65
|278.40
|278.45 Down 1.00
|Mar
|278.80
|281.70
|278.50
|279.10 Down 1.05
|Apr
|279.85 Down 1.10
|May
|280.75
|282.30
|280.25
|280.30 Down 1.10
|Jun
|282.20
|282.20
|281.10
|281.10 Down 1.10
|Jul
|281.50 Down 1.15
|Aug
|282.20 Down 1.15
|Sep
|282.65 Down 1.15
|Oct
|283.35 Down 1.15
|Nov
|283.60 Down 1.20
|Dec
|283.75 Down 1.20
|Jan
|284.20 Down 1.20
|Feb
|284.45 Down 1.20
|Mar
|284.75 Down 1.15
|Apr
|285.35 Down 1.15
|May
|285.50 Down 1.20
|Jun
|285.85 Down 1.20
|Jul
|286.10 Down 1.20
|Sep
|286.15 Down 1.20
|Dec
|286.25 Down 1.20
|Mar
|286.30 Down 1.20
|May
|286.35 Down 1.20
|Jul
|286.40 Down 1.20
|Sep
|286.45 Down 1.20
|Dec
|286.50 Down 1.20
|Mar
|286.55 Down 1.20
|May
|286.60 Down 1.20
|Jul
|286.65 Down 1.20
|Sep
|286.70 Down 1.20
|Dec
|286.75 Down 1.20
|Mar
|286.80 Down 1.20
|May
|286.85 Down 1.20