BC-US--Cocoa, US

By  Associated Press
2018/07/24 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Sep 2327 Down 17
Sep 2330 2335 2276 2299 Down 23
Oct 2327 Down 17
Dec 2349 2357 2308 2327 Down 17
Mar 2365 2374 2333 2348 Down 13
May 2375 2385 2347 2359 Down 11
Jul 2384 2390 2358 2369 Down 10
Sep 2390 2396 2368 2378 Down 10
Dec 2395 2399 2380 2383 Down 11
Mar 2392 2392 2390 2390 Down 12
May 2395 Down 12