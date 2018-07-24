BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Sep
|2327
|Down
|17
|Sep
|2330
|2335
|2276
|2299
|Down
|23
|Oct
|2327
|Down
|17
|Dec
|2349
|2357
|2308
|2327
|Down
|17
|Mar
|2365
|2374
|2333
|2348
|Down
|13
|May
|2375
|2385
|2347
|2359
|Down
|11
|Jul
|2384
|2390
|2358
|2369
|Down
|10
|Sep
|2390
|2396
|2368
|2378
|Down
|10
|Dec
|2395
|2399
|2380
|2383
|Down
|11
|Mar
|2392
|2392
|2390
|2390
|Down
|12
|May
|2395
|Down
|12