Ceramic Tiles Market in GCC 2018-2022 | Online Retailing of Tiles to Drive Growth | Technavio

The online retailing of tiles is one of the major trends being witnessed in the . The growing number of Internet users through smartphones, laptops, tablets, and others are providing retailers with an opportunity to venture into e-retailing. Vendors can sell their products through third-party e-commerce platforms or their own online store.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the ceramic tiles market in GCC are the new constructions in the GCC countries:

Ceramic tiles market in GCC: New constructions in the GCC countries

Several construction activities are ongoing in the Middle East. The hospitality industry in the GCC countries is emerging significantly. The increasing oil prices are bringing in more revenue for the governments. Thus, the governments are able to spend more on construction activities. The expanding hospitality industry will need the construction of new travel facilities such as airports, railways, and roadways or remodeling of the existing facilities.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on construction, “The GCC countries have been investing billions of dollars in the construction and expansion of airports. A budget of about USD 6.8 billion has been invested to increase the capacity of a major airport midfield terminal building in 2017.

Ceramic tiles market in GCC: Segmentation analysis

The ceramic tiles market in GCC research report provides market segmentation by product (ceramic floor tiles and ceramic wall tiles) and by region (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, and Bahrain). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, the ceramic floor tiles segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 61% of the market. This product segment will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for close to 34% share. It was followed by the UAE and Qatar respectively. Saudi Arabia will dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

