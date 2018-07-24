UN urges accelerated preparations for Afghan elections

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is urging Afghan authorities to accelerate preparations for elections in October and stressing the importance of "a secure environment" for credible voting to take place.

The U.S. and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014 and a resurgent Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate have launched major attacks since then.

The council said in a statement Monday approved by all 15 council members that quick action is needed on outstanding issues including approval of candidates to fill "critical vacancies" on the Independent Election Commission and Electoral Complaints Commission.

It said a central database of the more than 8.9 million registered voters must be established "that identifies irregularities," and a final list of candidates must be published.