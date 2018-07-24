Global Nano Positioning Systems Market 2018-2022| Development of IoNT to Promote Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--The global nano positioning systems market is expected to post a CAGR of over 13% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the wide application of nanotechnology. Nanotechnology is the process of influencing atoms to improve their core properties and characteristics. Nanotechnology uses nanoscience to build an ecosystem. Nanotechnology is used to manufacture several semiconductor components such as quantum dots, carbon nanotubes, and other nanoparticles.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the development of IoNT as one of the key emerging trends in the global nano positioning systems market:

Global nano positioning systems market: Development of IoNT

IoNT is an integrated network of nano sensors, nanoscale devices, and machines. It enables the integration of physical objects of daily use with the Internet for the effective communication of data. The use of IoNT enhances the operational efficiency and productivity of industrial and other business environments. This is because it improves the speed of data communication when compared with existing infrastructure.

“IoNT permits the integration of Internet and the existing communication infrastructure of organizations with nanoscale devices. Thus, it facilitates the creation of smart communication environments. The IoNT is suitable for implementation in smart environments as it can monitor and manage interconnected nanoscale devices,” says a senior market research analyst at Technavio.

Global nano positioning systems market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global nano positioning systems market by application (optics, automotive, and industrial) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The optics segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 41% of the market. The market share of this segment is expected to decrease by over 2% by 2022. However, this segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

EMEA led the market in 2017 with close to 41% of the market share. This was because of the rapid adoption of nano positioning systems in the automotive and healthcare industries. It was followed by the Americas and APAC respectively.

