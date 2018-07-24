Rett Syndrome| A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat Rett syndrome.

Rett syndrome: Market overview

Rett syndrome is one of the rare genetic neurological disorders. It majorly affects the development of the brain and further leads to the inability of a person to use muscles for body movements and speech. It can also result in seizures and intellectual disability.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “Long-time complications of Rett syndrome can result in difficulty in eating, constipation, unusual sleep patterns, and muscle and joint problems. As a result, with increasing incidences of the syndrome, the need for drug development for Rett syndrome is expected to increase considerably in the next few years.”

Rett syndrome: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the Rett syndrome market based on therapies employed (monotherapy), RoA (oral, subcutaneous, and intrathecal), therapeutic modality (small molecule, gene therapy and protein), targets (CDKLS protein, glutamate, microglia, NMDA receptor, mitochondrial protein, serotonin, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor, and LSD1), MoA (NMDA receptor agonist, mitochondrial protein modulator, serotonin receptor, sphingosine-1-phosphate receptor stimulator, CDKLS protein replacement, glutamate modulator, and LSD1 inhibitor), geographical segmentation (US, Switzerland, Australia, India, Italy, and UK) and recruitment status (active, not recruiting, completed, and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Based on therapeutic modality, about 61% of the molecules that are being investigated for the treatment of Rett syndrome are small molecule.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age

Key Companies

Type of players Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

