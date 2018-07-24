Global Meat Snacks Market 2018-2022 | Innovative Packaging to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--The global meat snacks market is expected to post a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by .

A key factor driving the growth of the market is new product launches. Increasing number of new product launches by key vendors is expected to drive the global meat snacks market during the forecast period. Successful product launches not only help the growth of the market, but also the market player. Such developments are expected to increase the revenue flow of the company and expand its consumer base. Therefore, new product launches help enlarge the market share of the player and give it a competitive advantage over other players, while contributing significantly to the growth of the meat snacks industry.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights innovative packaging as one of the key emerging trends in the global meat snacks market:

Global meat snacks market: Innovative packaging

The introduction of new packaging for meat snacks is one of the positive trends of the global meat snacks market. An attractive and effective package helps to increase the product’s visibility and shelf life. The product packaging also acts as a great marketing medium. Moreover, the concept of multi-pack packaging is gaining popularity among meat snacks manufacturers.

“Innovative packaging along with new product launches, are a few factors that are expected to boost the meat snacks industry in the next few years. These factors enable convenience and suit the likes of several consumers globally. Moreover, such packaging enables players to offer meat snacks with a variety of ingredients,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on food.

Global meat snacks market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the meat snacks market by product (jerkies, sticks, steaks, others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a share close to 58%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. During the forecast period, it is predicted that the Americas will witness the highest incremental growth of nearly 1%, while the regions of EMEA and APAC will witness a small decline in their market share.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

