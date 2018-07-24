No, Twitter will not ban Trump, here's why

NEW YORK (AP) — Calls to ban Donald Trump from Twitter are as old as his presidency. But it's not going to happen, at least not while he's president.

Twitter's view is that keeping up political figures' controversial tweets encourages discussion and helps hold leaders accountable. That's why Trump's latest tweet, sent on Sunday night warning Iran of dire consequences in response to critical rhetoric from Iran, won't get him kicked off.

That's even though Twitter bans specific threats of violence. The policy, it turns out, makes exceptions to military and government entities. Twitter also says it puts world leaders' tweets in political context when deciding how to enforce its rules. This can leave a lot of room for interpretation.