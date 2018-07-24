The Latest: Nevada police ID man killed in church shooting

FALLON, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on a shooting at a Mormon church in Nevada (all times local):

9:45 a.m.

Police have named the man killed in a shooting at a Mormon church in northern Nevada as 61-year-old Charles E. Miller.

Authorities identified Miller late Sunday. Officials have not released the name of a man who was injured but treated and released from the hospital.

Police are still trying to determine why 48-year-old John K. O'Connor walked into the church Sunday afternoon and opened fire. They say he appeared to be targeting an individual, not the church.

Authorities say there were about 50 people in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel Sunday afternoon when O'Connor started shooting.

Police planned to provide updates at a news conference Monday morning.

___

1:40 a.m.

Authorities say one person is dead and another injured following a shooting at a Mormon church in Nevada.

Fallon Police Chief Kevin Gehman says 48-year-old John Kelley O'Connor walked into the church on Sunday, opened fire and then walked home.

TV station KOLO reports O'Connor surrendered after authorities called his home.

Gehman says O'Connor appears to have targeted one person and not the church, which had as many as 50 people at the time. The motive was not immediately known.

Authorities did not disclose the victims' names pending next-of-kin notification.

Fallon is about 60 miles (96 kilometers) east of Reno.