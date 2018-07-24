Inventory Optimization Solution for a Wholesale Food Distributor Client Helped Increase Profit Margins by 35% | Quantzig

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their inventory optimization solution for the wholesale food market. A leading wholesale food client wanted to track inventory levels with improved visibility into the incoming and outbound deliveries.

Inventory optimization solution for a wholesale food distributor client helped increase profit margins by 35% (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the wholesale food industry experts at Quantzig, “The wholesale food industry is witnessing a promising growth, fueled by therising global population, growing demand for food, and increase in net disposable income. ”

Factors such as internationalization, integration, innovation, and implication are some of the key levers for growth in the wholesale food market. However, the recent economic slowdown has greatly affected the transportation and labor space in terms of the fluctuations in fuel prices. Consequently, organizations in the wholesale food distribution space are facing relentless pressures to cope with increasing labor charges while maintaining consistency in the products being offered.

The inventory optimization solution helps clients to devise effective strategies that would help them handle and better manage their inventory levels. Furthermore, inventory optimization coupled with predictive analytics capabilities can help companies better manage logistics and gain in-depth insights into the supply chain network.

This inventory optmization solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This inventory optmization solution offered predictive insights on:

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig’s services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

