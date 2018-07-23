Mouser Electronics and Grant Imahara Present New “Generation Robot” E-Book Focused on Service Robots

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Mouser Electronics, Inc. announces the release of a new e-book titled Service Robots, the most recent offering in the Generation Robot series, part of Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together ™ program. Featuring a foreword by celebrity engineer and Mouser spokesperson Grant Imahara, provides examples of how service robots differ from collaborative robots, presenting familiar robot forms we already see around us, as well as emerging trends in service robotics. Topics in the e-book include anatomy of a service robot, a companion robot for the International Space Station, and the challenges of creating an appendage with the dexterity of the human hand.

“In this new e-book, Mouser’s engineering experts give readers a sense of what to expect from service robots, with articles that appeal to engineers and non-engineers alike,” said Kevin Hess, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Mouser Electronics. “Previously in the Generation Robot series, Mouser and Grant investigated the rise of collaborative robots: robots that work side by side with humans. In this e-book, we see what happens when those robots are more autonomous.”

The Generation Robot series, hosted by Imahara, features five videos filmed in locations around the world, highlighting the people, companies and machines that are changing how we view and interact with robots. The series showcases everything from robotic theory to real-world robotic use cases that seem like science fiction but are, in reality, a glimpse at how we will navigate in an equally human and robot world. The Generation Robot series is supported by Mouser's valued suppliers Analog Devices, Intel®, Microchip Technology and Molex.

Since 2015, Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together program has been one of the most visible and recognized programs in the electronic component industry, featuring projects ranging from 3D printing objects in space to the amazing benefits of technologies that are Shaping Smarter Cities. For 2018, Mouser's goal is to reach even more innovators around the globe with the Empowering Innovation Together program through the focus of how robots impact humanity.

To read the e-book, go to http://mou.sr/2ulmYYg. To learn more about Mouser's Empowering Innovation Together series, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.

About Grant Imahara

Well known in the engineering community, Grant Imahara has paired his engineering expertise with a successful TV and film career. In addition to his roles on MythBusters and BattleBots, Imahara has worked on many famous robotic characters, including R2-D2 from Star Wars, the talking robot skeleton sidekick Geoff Peterson from The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, and the Energizer Bunny.

