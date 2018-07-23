A Leading Communication Devices Manufacturer Leverages Market Assessment Solution to Estimate the Average Selling Price for Devices by Value Chain | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new market assessment solution for the communication devices market. A communication devices manufacturer wanted to understand the market landscape in terms of sales units, revenues, average selling prices, and the market share.

According to the experts at Infiniti, “A robust market assessment engagement reveals to a company or a business what it must change to meet the market’s needs more profitably.”

Today’s wireless communication industry faces predicaments from the limited battery life of the devices, whose operations are frequently disrupted due to the need for manual battery replacements or recharging. Also, frequent battery replacement or recharging often proves to be a costly affair due to a large number of wireless communication devices in use, that are even unfeasible in many critical applications.

Infiniti’s market assessment engagement helped the client to identify how they should reach their potential consumers and appeal to their needs effectively. The client was also able to reach their potential consumers and appeal to their needs effectively.

This market assessment solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This market assessment solution provided predictive insights on:

Evaluating the total sales units and market shares and assessing the key purchase drivers of the customers Gaining an in-depth understanding of the communication devices market’s landscape To read more about the scope of our engagement,

