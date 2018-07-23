|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|70
|31
|.693
|—
|New York
|63
|34
|.649
|5
|Tampa Bay
|50
|49
|.505
|19
|Toronto
|46
|52
|.469
|22½
|Baltimore
|28
|72
|.280
|41½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|54
|44
|.551
|—
|Minnesota
|44
|53
|.454
|9½
|Detroit
|42
|59
|.416
|13½
|Chicago
|34
|64
|.347
|20
|Kansas City
|30
|68
|.306
|24
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|66
|36
|.647
|—
|Seattle
|60
|40
|.600
|5
|Oakland
|57
|43
|.570
|8
|Los Angeles
|50
|50
|.500
|15
|Texas
|42
|58
|.420
|23
___
|Sunday's Games
N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Toronto 5, Baltimore 4
Boston 9, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 6, Miami 4
Kansas City 5, Minnesota 3
Texas 5, Cleveland 0
Oakland 6, San Francisco 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 14, Houston 5
Seattle 8, Chicago White Sox 2
|Monday's Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Boston (Pomeranz 1-3) at Baltimore (Ramirez 0-3), 7:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Berrios 9-7) at Toronto (Borucki 0-1), 7:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Sabathia 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Snell 12-5), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4) at Cleveland (Bieber 5-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 5-2) at Texas (Minor 6-6), 8:05 p.m.
Detroit (Zimmermann 4-1) at Kansas City (Smith 0-1), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Cole 10-2) at Colorado (Anderson 6-3), 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Rodon 2-3) at L.A. Angels (Pena 1-0), 10:07 p.m.
San Francisco (Suarez 3-6) at Seattle (Paxton 8-4), 10:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 2:15 p.m.
Minnesota at Toronto, 4:07 p.m.
San Francisco at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.