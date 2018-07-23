U.S. Bank Names John Zimmerman President of Ascent Private Capital Management

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--U.S. Bank Wealth Management has named John Zimmerman as president of Ascent Private Capital Management, the company’s family office advisory and wealth management business for ultra high net worth clients.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005400/en/

John Zimmerman, president for Ascent Private Capital Management of U.S. Bank. (Photo: Business Wire)

Zimmerman has served as Ascent regional managing director for the Denver region since 2016. In that time, the Denver team has provided a superior Ascent client experience, resulting in significant growth in the market. In his role as president of Ascent, Zimmerman will set the strategic direction and oversee all aspects of Wealth Management’s ultra high net worth business. He will continue to reside in Denver and will manage teams based in key markets across the United States. He fills a position recently vacated by Michael Cole.

Zimmerman is an experienced senior executive who brings more than 30 years of financial services experience to this role – in particular, significant expertise in serving ultra high net worth clients. Prior to joining U.S. Bank, he was president of Denver Investments; president of the Westcore Mutual Funds board of trustees; founder, partner and managing director at Northern Lights Capital Group; managing director and executive vice president at Janus Capital Group; and managing director at Banc of America Capital Management.

“John brings great depth and experience to this role – in particular, significant insight and expertise in serving clients with complex needs. We are poised for tremendous growth in this area and I’m confident that the momentum we have built will continue into a very promising future under John’s exemplary leadership,” said Mark Jordahl, president of U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Zimmerman is a Chartered Financial Analyst and holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Missouri and a master’s degree from Saint Louis University. Community involvement is a passion; he serves on the boards of Boy Scouts of America – Denver Area Council, Seeds of Hope Charitable Trust, the Catholic Foundation of Northern Colorado and the University of Missouri Trulaske School of Business strategic development board.

For individuals and families with significant resources, Ascent provides highly customized wealth management services to help sustain wealth and make an impact over generations. Ascent Private Capital Management has offices in Cincinnati, Denver, La Jolla, California, Minneapolis, San Francisco and Seattle.

About U.S. Bank U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), with 74,000 employees and $461 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018, is the parent company of U.S. Bank, the fifth-largest commercial bank in the United States. The Minneapolis-based bank blends its relationship teams, branches and ATM network with mobile and online tools that allow customers to bank how, when and where they prefer. U.S. Bank is committed to serving its millions of retail, business, wealth management, payment, commercial and corporate, and investment services customers across the country and around the world as a trusted financial partner, a commitment recognized by the Ethisphere Institute naming the bank a 2018 World’s Most Ethical Company. Visit U.S. Bank online or follow on social media to stay up to date with company news.

About Ascent Private Capital Management of U.S. Bank Ascent Private Capital Management serves individuals and multigenerational families with significant resources who aspire to make an impact with their wealth. Clients can expect highly personalized advisory services that combine traditional wealth planning offerings with cutting-edge wealth impact planning and communication tools. For more information, visit www.ascent.usbank.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005400/en/

CONTACT: U.S. Bank Public Affairs & Communications

Jeni Jonett, 612-303-4993

jeni.jonett@usbank.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA COLORADO MINNESOTA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: U.S. Bank

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/23/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 07/23/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005400/en