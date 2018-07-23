Global Self-propelled Forage Harvesters Market 2018-2022 | Farming Equipment With 3D Cameras to be the Latest Innovation | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--The global self-propelled forage harvesters market 2018-2022 is expected to post a CAGR of around 8% during the forecast period, according to the latest market research report by .

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005421/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global self-propelled forage harvesters market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for silages with increased quality. Self-propelled forage harvesters are farming equipment that strongly influences the quality of silage and profitability. Milk producers are one of the key end-users of silages. The demand for silage with reliable quality is increasing in major milk producing countries such as the US and India. Feeding animals with silages of improved quality help to increase the productivity and quality of milk produced.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing preference for self-propelled forage harvesters with 3D camera as one of the key emerging trends in the global self-propelled forage harvesters market:

Global self-propelled forage harvesters market: Growing preference for self-propelled forage harvesters with 3D camera

Key leading manufacturers focus on delivering self-propelled forage harvesters with features that increase the operational efficiency of the equipment and reduces the workload of operators. For instance, Deere & Company offers the 8000 Series self-propelled forage harvesters with a 3D camera. Active Pill control in the equipment uses a 3D camera to automatically detect the transport of crops.

“Latest features in self-propelled forage harvesters such as 3D camera, reduce fatigue in operators and increase the efficiency of the production of forage,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment.

Global self-propelled forage harvesters market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global self-propelled forage harvesters market by end-user (hydraulic actuators and electronic actuators) and by geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

Manufacturers offering self-propelled forage harvesters in the Americas are focusing on expanding their product portfolio to meet the growing demand for agricultural machines. This increased the demand for agricultural machines pushes the sales of self-propelled forage harvesters in the Americas. Manufacturers in the region are also focusing on participating in various trade exhibitions to display advanced models of self-propelled forage harvesters.

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005421/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD: EUROPE ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA AFRICA MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING NATURAL RESOURCES AGRICULTURE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/23/2018 10:03 AM/DISC: 07/23/2018 10:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180723005421/en