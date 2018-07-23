Vegetable Protein Procurement Report – Pricing Strategies and Sustainability Best Practices Now Available from SpendEdge

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Global procurement market intelligence advisory firm, , has announced the release of their . This procurement report offers detailed information on category pricing strategies and sustainability practices from the perspective of buyers and the suppliers. In addition to this, the report suggests the top suppliers of vegetable protein. According to the procurement report, the vegetable protein supply market will witness an accelerated spend growth momentum due to rise in vegan population.

Global vegetable protein category procurement report highlight the category pricing dynamics which will assist buyers and suppliers adopt cost-effective strategies during the procurement process.

“ In the vegetable protein supply market, a buyer should test quality and safety of the vegetable protein during the time of delivery to avoid procuring adulterated and contaminated food products,” says SpendEdge procurement expert.

SpendEdge sample reports are free of charge and provide insights that focus on the cost-saving aspects of procurement and the optimization of category spend.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge believe that the following key factors will drive the global category spend for the vegetable protein market:

High nutritional value Low cost

Report scope snapshot: Vegetable protein market

Cost-Saving Opportunities

Supplier side levers Buyer side levers Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

Category Pricing Insights

Total cost of ownership analysis Overview of pricing models Comparison of pricing models

Best Practices

Procurement excellence best practices Procurement best practices Sustainability practices

