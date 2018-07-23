New book about Taiwan’s 10+ charming islands published

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Do you know that Taiwan has a total of more than 300 off-shore islands? The country’s Tourism Bureau has designated 2018 as the “Year of Bay Tourism” to promote tourism on 10 offshore islands and teamed up with the Commonwealth Magazine Education Foundation to publish a travel book about the 10 islands. A book launch event was held in Taipei on Monday afternoon.

The book gathers 10 local young people, each of whom is native to one of the 10 islands, to walk readers through their islands and show them the islands' distinct features.

The 10 offshore islands included in the book are: Turtle Island, Green Island, Orchid Island, Xiaoliuqiu, Qimei Island, Yuwongdao (Xiyu), Jibei Island, Lieyu Island, Beigan Island and Dongju Island

The Tourism Bureau especially recommends these 10 charming islands and encourages domestic and foreign visitors to engage in an island hopping tour to learn more about Taiwan.

Tourism Bureau Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) said during the book launch event that Taiwan’s offshore islands have their distinctive charm, and that he hoped people could take the book with them and plan an off-shore island trip to discover more beautiful scenery these islands have to offer.

