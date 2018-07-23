Ancient churches and origins of wine in Republic of Georgia

Want to learn about the origins of winemaking? You'll have to go about 2,000 miles (3,200 kilometers) east of Bordeaux, France, to the Republic of Georgia, in the Caucasus Mountains.

This beautiful and affordable country has many other attractions for both budget and sophisticated travelers.

There are 1,000-year-old churches, wild mountains offering winter and summer splendor and coastal resorts on the Black Sea.

After being part of the Soviet Union for decades, Georgia declared independence in 1991, and the country has embraced tourism and development.

For wine lovers, a trip to Georgia is like going back to a vineyard Garden of Eden. Archaeological sites show that Georgians began making wine at least 5,000 years before the French.