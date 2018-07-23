DMC Huron Valley CEO Honored with Annual 2018 CEO World Awards®

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Karima Bentounsi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Detroit Medical Center’s Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, has been announced as one of the winners in the prestigious CEO World Awards® in the Female CEO of the Year Gold winners category. The coveted annual CEO World Awards program encompasses the world’s best in leadership, innovation, organizational performance, new products and services, corporate social responsibility, and milestones from every major industry in the world.

More than 80 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2018 award winners.

Karima Bentounsi, MBA, was named Chief Executive Officer of Detroit Medical Center’s (DMC) Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, in August 2017. She comes to DMC from Weiss Memorial Hospital in Chicago, where she was CEO. Karima began her career in health care at Norwegian American Hospital, a non-profit safety net hospital in an underserved area on Chicago’s West Side. Karima holds an MBA from the Keller Graduate School of Management and is currently pursuing her doctorate in healthcare administration. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

"Karima is a dynamic leader and a strong champion for the patients and families served by Huron Valley Sinai Hospital,” said Dr. Anthony Tedeschi, DMC’s CEO. "Her energy, commitment and innovative ideas motivate others to reach higher and do more on behalf of our patients. Through Karima’s tenacity, Huron Valley has attained higher levels of performance and quality which have positioned it for continued success. She serves as a wonderful example of leading with integrity."

The Detroit Medical Center operates eight hospitals and institutes, including Children’s Hospital of Michigan, Detroit Receiving Hospital, Harper University Hospital, Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Hutzel Women’s Hospital, Rehabilitation Institute of Michigan, Sinai-Grace Hospital and DMC Heart Hospital. The Detroit Medical Center is a leading regional health care system with a mission of excellence in clinical care, research and medical education. The Detroit Medical Center is proud to be the Official Healthcare Services Provider of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings. For more information, visit www.dmc.org. "Like" us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/dmcheals, follow us on Twitter at @dmc_heals or check out our YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/user/DetroitMedicalCenter.

