MOBILEGuard™ Now Available as Most Flexible, Scalable Shelter-in-Place Solution

HARTFORD, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--The most configurable and scalable shelter-in-place solution for classrooms, offices and other spaces is now available in MOBILEGuard™, a dual-use product that offers a full spectrum of ballistic protection during active-shooter events, and whiteboards for daily use.

“After consulting with security experts and educators regarding active-shooter incidents, we designed MOBILEGuard™ to provide a full spectrum of ballistic protection, and to provide daily use of the double-sided whiteboards or optional cork boards,” said Jim Muth, general manager of whiteboard manufacturer EVERWhite, which manufactures and sells MOBILEGuard™.

The MOBILEGuard™ Ballistic Panel System is comprised of connectable bullet-resistant panels that contain the advanced ballistic technology of Amulet® Protective Technologies, Inc., with EVERWhite's whiteboard surfaces or cork boards on both sides.

With the Amulet® ballistic technology, MOBILEGuard™ is designed to give the panels blast- and bullet-resistance up to Level III criteria of the National Institute of Justice. That's resistance to multiple rounds coming from weapons ranging from .22 caliber used in small arms to 7.62mm cartridges used in rifles, shotguns and semi-automatic weapons.

MOBILEGuard™ panels come with lockable casters or with a stationary base. Two standard product sizes, extension panels and wall brackets are available.

The system is designed for easy installation and configuration when multiple panels are attached to create a shelter. Connected panels can be placed at a broad range of angles compared to the adjacent panel.

Custom graphics or wording can be printed below the surface of the whiteboards.

As an option, the panels can be surfaced with cork boards.

About MOBILEGuard

MOBILEGuard™ is the premier shelter-in-place, configurable panel system that also provides daily use in classrooms, offices or other public spaces through its dry erase or cork surfaces. The system is comprised of connectable ballistic resistant panels with EVERWhite’s magnetic, whiteboard or cork surfaces on both sides. The whiteboards are guaranteed not to ghost or stain. The MOBILEGuard™ Ballistic Panel System is sold by Hartford, Wis.-based EVERWhite, a division of Glenroy, Inc., with advanced ballistic technology developed by Scottsdale, Az.-based Amulet® Protective Technologies, Inc. Order now or learn more about MOBILEGuard™ by calling EVERWhite at 800-335-7319, or visiting mobileguardsystem.com.

