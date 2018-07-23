Hitch Health and Lyft Demonstrate Significant Reduction in Missed Medical Appointments

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 23, 2018--Hitch Health, a healthcare technology company focused on innovative ways to improve patient health, and Lyft, the fastest growing ride-share company in the U.S., today released the results of a year-long non-emergency medical transportation pilot demonstrating a significant decline in patient no-shows and increased revenue at the first clinic to employ the transportation technology solution for a full year.

The pilot program at the Hennepin Healthcare internal medicine clinic in downtown Minneapolis employed Hitch Health’s proprietary, automated technology to offer Lyft rides via SMS text to patients-in-need who had previously missed medical appointments.

Key Findings

Key findings of the 12-month pilot period at the Hennepin Healthcare internal medicine clinic include:

A 27 percent reduction of the clinic no-show rate – from 31 percent to 22.5 percent Estimated increase in medicine clinic revenue: $270,000 Estimated return on investment (ROI): 297 percent

When a patient does not show up for an appointment, the clinic loses money - an average of $100 for each scheduled visit. When the patient accepts a ride from Hitch Health - Lyft to/from the appointment, the clinic typically pays less than $15 each way – netting more than $70 - a win for the clinic and the patient.

“Hitch Health provides a remarkable ROI for clinics and healthcare systems,” said Hitch Health co-founder Susan Jepson. “And, even more important than the ROI is the immediate upstream shift of care from emergency rooms to ambulatory clinics. Hitch Health is focused on shifting medical care to health care. Ultimately, these results demonstrate the far-reaching implications Hitch Health can have on communities nationwide.”

Nationally, 25 percent of patients who do not show up for a clinic or doctor’s office appointment site transportation as the reason. 1 Over three and a half million Americans can't get the care they need because they don't have the transportation to or from the doctors' office.

“Earlier this year Lyft made a commitment to reduce the healthcare transportation gap by 50 percent by 2020,” said Gyre Renwick, vice president of Lyft Business. “We’re excited by these early pilot results, which demonstrate that strategic partnerships in healthcare can have a significant impact on patients’ lives. We are looking forward to reaching even more people across the country with Hitch Health to ensure transportation is no longer a barrier to accessing healthcare.”

How Hitch Health is Different

Hitch Health is the only non-emergency healthcare transportation company with this proprietary technology that securely connects to healthcare providers’ electronic health records to identify patients who may benefit from a free, convenient ride to and from a clinic, hospital or doctor’s office. The software’s flexibility allows health systems to customize ride offers through filters. Based on those filters, ride offers are generated through an SMS text and matched with the appointment. This high-tech solution means there is no need for the patient or clinic staff to schedule the rides. Hitch Health also automates the return ride. When the patient is ready to go home, s/he just texts “ready.”

The findings from the 12-month pilot also show patients enjoy and appreciate the service. Those who participated in the year-long program ranked the experience 9.7/10 in terms of customer satisfaction.

“We worked with patients to develop this service, which is why it is has proven to be more effective than other non-emergency medical transportation options out there,” Jepson explained. “It is fully automated and seamless for the patient and the clinic – there are no phone calls to make or passes to keep track of – making it simple to understand and easy to use.”

To date Hitch Health’s proprietary, patent pending technology has provided more than 10,000 rides at Hennepin Healthcare.

The Hitch Health – Lyft program is live nationally.

About Hitch Health

Hitch Health is based in Minneapolis, Minn. and is focused on creating and delivering health solutions that remove barriers for all patients – regardless of economic or social circumstances. Hitch Health was founded by Susan Jepson, MPH, BSN, and Chip Truwit, MD, FACR. To learn more, visit: https://hitchhealth.co

About Lyft

Lyft was founded in June 2012 by Logan Green and John Zimmer to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation. Lyft is the fastest growing rideshare company in the U.S. and is available to 95 percent of the US population and Toronto, Canada. Lyft is preferred by drivers and passengers for its safe and friendly experience, and its commitment to effecting positive change for the future of our cities.

About Lyft Business

Lyft Business offers travel, commute, event, and courtesy ride solutions that provide customers with the tools they need to reduce cost, save time, and streamline their transportation programs. We partner with thousands of organizations to create unique solutions to move their people, from employees and customers to patients and students. To learn more about Lyft Business, visit: https://www.lyft.com/business.

1 Silver D, Blustein J, Weitzman BC. Transportation to clinic: Findings from a pilot clinic-based survey of low-income suburbanites. Journal of Immigrant and Minority Health/Center for Minority Public Health. 2012; 14(2):350–355.

